Beautiful weather this weekend before the heat and humidity returns next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A comfortable evening is on tap following a beautiful end of the week. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with mainly clear skies and calm southwest winds.

Climbing temperatures next week (KTTC)

A pleasant weekend is in store for the region with high pressure in control of the Upper Midwest. Widespread sunshine will be featured Saturday and Sunday with seasonal temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday night could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Severe weather is not expected.

Seasonal temperatures in the low 80s continue into Monday before the heat and humidity return to the region for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s by Tuesday and top off in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat continues Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances look to stay rather limited for our area for the next several days with abundant sunshine.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

