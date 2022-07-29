Annual Air Power History Tour touches down in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Air Power History Tour is happening through the weekend at Rochester International Airport.

Community members have the chance to get an up-close look at four planes from World War II.

The two smaller planes are a T-6 Texan and a Boeig Stearman.

The large camo plane is a B-24 Liberator, and the big silver plane is a B-29 Super Fortress, the same type of plane used to drop atomic bombs during the war.

Anyone can come down to the airport and check out these planes from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“Our mission is to educate, honor and inspire. We’re doing that somewhat with our presence, but we’re honoring the people who flew these during the war. We tell them about this while we’re doing our briefings, keep them in mind. We’re going out on a beautiful day not on a difficult mission,” aircraft commander Allen Benzing said.

If you’re the adventurous type, you can reserve a spot on one of the planes and take a 30 minute trip around the area.

