Sunny and mild to round out the week; heat and humidity will slowly build as we move into August in the next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – All week long we’ve been experiencing some incredibly mild and comfortable weather in the area and that trend continues today. In fact, today may prove to be the coolest, most fall-like day in this stretch of what is essentially mid-September weather. We’re getting a reinforcing shot of cool, dry air in the entire Upper Mississippi Valley today on the heels of a cold front that swept through the region last night, triggering thunderstorms in parts of the area. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day with a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the early afternoon and a moderate northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s this afternoon which is several degrees cooler than the seasonal average for late July.

Temperatures will fall into the low 50s tonight as high pressure settles into the region, bringing clear, tranquil weather to the area. Friday is looking gorgeous across the region as that high pressure will stick around, providing us with plenty of sunshine and a slight northwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s, but humidity once again won’t be an issue.

Slightly warmer air will build northward for the weekend on the backside of that area of high pressure. We’ll have sunny skies and a light southwest breeze Saturday and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine with a few isolated evening thunderstorms and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

We’ll have warm sunshine and high temperature in the mid-80s next Monday and Tuesday before much warmer air builds in for Wednesday when temperatures will flirt with the 90s. A few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

The latter part of the week and the following weekend look sunny and dry with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

