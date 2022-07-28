RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City, head to next destination

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Thousands of RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) bicyclists stayed over in Mason City Wed. night on their trek across Iowa.

Wednesday night in Mason City featured live music, food and other vendors.

The riders stayed at different places in the city including private houses, hotels and campgrounds.

RAGBRAI campground in Mason City (KTTC)

At East Park in the city, riders camped out and got an early start Thursday morning.

Bicyclists packed up and started their trek to Charles City, Iowa, where a new party will be waiting for them.

Bicyclists packing up in Mason City (KTTC)

After Charles City, they will travel to West Union and end in Lansing on Saturday.

The total route covers 462 miles.

