Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman

Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman, Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after a pregnant woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

Calls came in around 9 p.m. to respond to a location in Louisville for a report of a shooting, according to officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Once there, officers found 20-year-old Darriona Jones shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, WAVE reported.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Jones was pregnant.

Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Minor and charged him with murder, fetal homicide and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Minor appeared in court Tuesday where a judge placed his bond at $1 million full cash. His next court date is scheduled on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zumbrota Ford
Zumbrota car dealer reacts to semiconductor bill
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor
The Village Farmers Market
New, diverse farmers market kicks off in Rochester
Longfellow Elementary
Longfellow students return for new year in new building
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers

Latest News

Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
police lights
39-year-old man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle crash
Franklin County Sherriff's deputies escort Gerson Fuentes, center, the man accused of raping a...
No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion
Flooding is shown in Chavies, Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear called it one of the “worst and most...
At least 3 dead in Kentucky as flooding hits Appalachia, officials say
President Joe Biden praised progress on a budget bill in remarks Thursday from the White House.
Biden: Budget bill is giant step forward