Nordic Fest begins in Decorah

Vikings
Vikings(Vesterheim)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – Nordic Fest is a weekend festival held annually in Decorah, Iowa.

The festival is focused on the traditional customs and culture of Scandinavian countries, especially Norway.

This year, Nordic Fest is July 28-30.

The event always occurs over the last weekend in July and draws estimated crowds of 50,000 to 75,000.

According to its website, the festival started in 1967 and there has been over 1.5 million visitors from all over the world who have attended.

The fesitval includes many things for the whole family including food, traditional crafts, a colorful parade, entertainment, sporting events, and a Saturday night fireworks display.

Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, is also inviting visitors to the museum campus to enjoy folk art and living heritage demonstrations, music, Viking reenactors, genealogy, special exhibitions, and more.

The Main Building and Museum Store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Museum admission will be free on Thursday, July 28, with regular admission prices on Friday and Saturday. Find admission prices and more information on Vesterheim here.

Ehm-Eden
Ehm-Eden(Vesterheim)
Wood Carving at Nordic Fest
Wood Carving at Nordic Fest(Vesterheim)

Events begin with Thursday night’s opening ceremonies at 6:45 p.m.

The full Nordic Fest Program can be found below:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zumbrota Ford
Zumbrota car dealer reacts to semiconductor bill
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor
The Village Farmers Market
New, diverse farmers market kicks off in Rochester
Longfellow Elementary
Longfellow students return for new year in new building
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers

Latest News

RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City, head to next destination
RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City with sights set on Charles City
RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City with sights set on Charles City
A 52-year-old Rochester man suffered a severe leg injury after a deer jumped out in front of...
Motorcyclist suffers severe leg injury after crash avoiding deer
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers