Nordic Fest begins in Decorah

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – Nordic Fest is a weekend festival held annually in Decorah, Iowa.

The festival is focused on the traditional customs and culture of Scandinavian countries, especially Norway.

This year, Nordic Fest is July 28-30.

The event always occurs over the last weekend in July and draws estimated crowds of 50,000 to 75,000.

According to its website, the festival started in 1967 and there has been over 1.5 million visitors from all over the world who have attended.

The fesitval includes many things for the whole family including food, traditional crafts, a colorful parade, entertainment, sporting events, and a Saturday night fireworks display.

Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, is also inviting visitors to the museum campus to enjoy folk art and living heritage demonstrations, music, Viking reenactors, genealogy, special exhibitions, and more.

The Main Building and Museum Store will be open daily from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Museum admission will be free on Thursday, July 28, with regular admission prices on Friday and Saturday. Find admission prices and more information on Vesterheim here.

Ehm-Eden (Vesterheim)

Wood Carving at Nordic Fest (Vesterheim)

Events begin with Thursday night’s opening ceremonies at 6:45 p.m.

The full Nordic Fest Program can be found below:

