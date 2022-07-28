Motorcyclist suffers severe leg injury after crash avoiding deer

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 52-year-old Rochester man suffered a severe leg injury after a deer jumped out in front of him early Thursday morning.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 3:30 a.m. when the motorcyclist was rounding a corner heading west on Salem Road SW when a deer appeared on the road.

Trying to avoid the deer, the driver laid the motorcycle on its side and severely injured his leg.

The leg injury is non-life threating.

The motorcycle driver was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic St. Marys.

