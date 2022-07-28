KIDS WITH COURAGE: Kallyn Beauperlant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to introduce viewers monthly to some of the youngest among us, facing the unthinkable with bravery and optimism. In our 23rd “Kids With Courage” segment, Caitlin Alexander introduces us to 10-year-old Kallyn Beauperlant.

Make-A-Wish Minnesota recently granted Kallyn’s wish for a new family camper, big enough to accommodate her beautiful, blended family.

“I didn’t want to sleep out in a tent anymore, so I wanted to get a camper everyone can sleep in,” she told KTTC with a smile.

In her family, there are six kids. They all enjoy camping with their parents, Megan and Tim Meyer. However, with so many people, some of the kids get bumped out of the camper and into tents.

“Everyone can fit in this [new camper]! The whole crew!” Megan said.

This new adventure is all thanks to Kallyn’s bravery.

Last fall, Kallyn wasn’t feeling well at her birthday party.

When her pain continued into the night, her parents brought her to the hospital, where a medical team ordered scans and lab work.

Medical professionals told them they found a mass in Kallyn’s belly but were not yet sure what it was.

They did an exploratory surgery and determined Kallyn had a dysgerminoma tumor: A type of cancer that, according to the National Cancer Institute, begins in germ cells.

That means cells that forms in eggs in females.

Megan said Kallyn’s tumor encapsulated her left ovary and had ruptured.

“They were not able to save her ovary. They took the whole left ovary and then started her on chemo right away, and she did four rounds of chemo treatment,” Megan said.

The Meyers said Kallyn approached her disease with the attitude of “why not me?”

“Our child is a Kid With Courage because she hit everything head on and with a smile on her face, and just kind of said, ‘Yep, I am who I am and this is happening to me,’” Megan said.

“Through this whole thing, Kallyn’s spirit has stayed strong,” Tim said.

Make-A-Wish Minnesota Volunteer Wish Granter Diane Guinn said Kallyn did not waver when the time came to choose a wish.

“She was not shy. She knew what she wanted, and it was mostly about family. So, I think that’s so endearing,” Guinn said.

Make-A-Wish Minnesota was thrilled to grant Kallyn’s wish for a camper that can fit her whole crew.

“She already has claimed the top bunk,” Megan joked.

The family is grateful for the gift-- but even more grateful that Kallyn is now disease-free.

Make-A-Wish Minnesota is on track to grant 232 wishes this year. It is locally-run and financed.

If there is a Kid With Courage Caitlin should meet, email her at kidswithcourage@kttc.com.

