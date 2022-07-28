Hy-Vee CEO to step down in October; will remain chairman of the board

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Hy-Vee Chairman and CEO Randy Edeker announced he would be stepping down from CEO at the end of September.

Edeker named Hy-Vee vice chairman and president of the company’s supply chain and subsidiaries, Aaron Wiese, as his successor.

“Aaron is ready to help me lead the company as chief executive officer,” Edeker said. “He has a strong vision for the total breadth of our company and is extremely knowledgeable in many areas. With Aaron as CEO, Hy-Vee continues to be positioned for incredible growth and innovation.”

Edeker also stated that Jeremy Gosch will remain as president and chief operating officer, overseeing the retail side of the business.

“Jeremy has incredible knowledge of our retail business and has a strong sense of urgency to meet the challenging times we live in today,” said Edeker. “He has a great understanding of how we need to continue to evolve our company to grow, which will keep us on a path toward continued success as one of the best grocers in the U.S.”

Wiese and Gosch will continue to report to Edeker, who will continue on as Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board.

“Both Aaron and Jeremy have been trusted leaders of our executive team for many years, and I am thankful for the leadership they continue to provide our great company,” said Randy Edeker, chairman of the board and CEO of Hy-Vee. “With this announcement, I can continue to focus on Hy-Vee’s strategy and evolution in today’s changing environment while Jeremy can focus on overseeing our stores and Aaron can focus on the day-to-day operations of the overall company.”

