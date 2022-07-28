How to vote using an absentee ballot

Absentee ballot drop box
Absentee ballot drop box(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The state primary and C-D-1 special election is less than two weeks away, so it may be time to start putting together your voting plan.

While many may vote in-person on August 9, some may choose to vote early in-person or by mail.

Since June 24th, voters have been able to vote early with an absentee ballot.

If you’re interested in voting by mail, you can either submit the application online or print it out and drop it off at the Olmsted County Elections Office. A few days later, a ballot and all the mailing materials will be sent to your house.

When you fill out your ballot, you will need a witness who is a Minnesota resident to provide their address and signature on your ballot. Once your ballot is filled out, you can mail it or drop it off at either the elections office or the information desk at the Olmsted County Government Center.

“Currently we have very quick lines so you can get in and out without much hassle right now. As we get closer to Election Day, we do see lines start to pick up. We have the extended the hours Saturday and we’re available Monday through Friday, so at your convenience,” Olmsted County elections manager Luke Turner said.

To track your ballot and make sure your vote it’s counted, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.

