Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free

Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, doctors cover all related medical expenses. (SOURCE: KMGH)
By Jaclyn Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – Ukrainian refugee Kseniia Malik was eight months pregnant when she fled her war-torn country and traveled to Colorado.

Malik’s aunt, who lives in Littleton, Colorado, begged her to join her there to escape the danger in Ukraine.

She and her husband and their two young children made the long trip but were concerned about the cost of having the baby in the U.S.

It was something of a godsend for Malik when doctors at Centura Littleton Adventist Hospital offered to take care of all the medical costs.

“When everything is ruined in your previous life, all plans or dreams destroyed, the kindness of people gives you hope,” Malik said.

Pamela Costanza, a registered nurse at the hospital, said the team wanted to do something to help someone from Ukraine.

“This was an opportunity that we could jump on,” she said.

Malik gave birth to her baby, named Regina, in June.

Regina entered the world without complications weighing 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

Malik’s husband went back to Ukraine to care for family members still living there while she and their children stayed in Littleton until they could all be reunited.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zumbrota Ford
Zumbrota car dealer reacts to semiconductor bill
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor
The Village Farmers Market
New, diverse farmers market kicks off in Rochester
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers
Longfellow Elementary
Longfellow students return for new year in new building

Latest News

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per...
JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8B after bidding war
How to vote absentee
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says
Residents in a North Carolina neighborhood said an1 1-foot gator was frightening while being a...
‘It was like a movie’: 11-foot gator frightens residents in neighborhood
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Democratic support