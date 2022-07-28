Ellison: No appeal to defend Minnesota abortion restrictions

FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down...
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of the state’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional.(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he won’t appeal a ruling that struck down most of the state’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional.

Ellison said Thursday that the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and would be unlikely to win an appeal.

The decision wasn’t a surprise from Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights.

Abortion opponents and Republicans, including those running against him in November, had demanded he appeal and called it his duty as attorney general.

The ruling this month by a Ramsey County judge nullified several restrictions passed over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zumbrota Ford
Zumbrota car dealer reacts to semiconductor bill
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor
The Village Farmers Market
New, diverse farmers market kicks off in Rochester
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers
Longfellow Elementary
Longfellow students return for new year in new building

Latest News

Absentee ballot drop box
How to vote using an absentee ballot
police lights
39-year-old man killed in Wabasha County motorcycle crash
Vikings
Nordic Fest begins in Decorah
RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI riders leave Mason City, head to next destination