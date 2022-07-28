Advertisement

Cyclists arrive in Mason City in ride across Iowa

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Mason City, Iowa (KTTC) – RAGBRAI makes a stop in Mason City for the first time in eight years. The cyclists will stay in Mason City Wednesday after arriving from Emmet, on a 100 mile ride. They then head to Charles City.

Mason City has been preparing for the event since the beginning of the year.

KTTC’s Noah Caplan was in Mason City Wednesday night. He shares more in the attached video. There were many events taking place.

To follow the RAGBRAI route, click here.

