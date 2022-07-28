Beautiful Friday; Temperatures increase next week

Friday is the last day of temperatures in the 70s; Warming into 80s and 90s next week
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tomorrow is the last day of the comfortable temperatures we’ve been experiencing. Mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures on tap for Friday with winds from the northwest between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Next week is looking to be hot and humid due to building heat in the West that will push into the Midwest.

Heat Dome West
Heat Dome West(KTTC)

Once the heat that is building out west pushes into the Midwest, temperatures are going to climb. Temperatures next week will be in the 80s and 90s.

Temperature Planner
Temperature Planner(KTTC)

Warmer temperatures are on tap for next week and only one rain chance coming up. Isolated showers and storms are possible late Sunday night into early Monday, but other than that, things are looking to be hot and dry.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

