21-year-old wrong way driver charged with 3 counts of murder for fatal crash

Joshua Poore, 21, is charged with three counts of murder.
Joshua Poore, 21, is charged with three counts of murder.(Laurel County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A driver has been charged in a fatal wrong-way crash that killed three people in Kentucky on Monday night.

Joshua Poore, 21, of Clovis, California, is charged with three counts of murder.

Police said they believe Poore was drunk at the time and was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75. He crashed into another vehicle, killing all three people inside.

The victims were from the Chicago area, identified as Deshawn Love, Iliya Dukes and Kevin Criglear. All three were in their mid-20s and pronounced dead at the scene.

Poore suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from UK Medical Center in Lexington on Wednesday and taken back to Laurel County, where the crash occurred.

Police also released surveillance video from a nearby weigh station that caught Poore’s vehicle on camera driving the wrong way on I-75.

Copyright 2022 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zumbrota Ford
Zumbrota car dealer reacts to semiconductor bill
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor
The Village Farmers Market
New, diverse farmers market kicks off in Rochester
Fake Gold Chain
Rochester jewelry business warns of street scammers
Longfellow Elementary
Longfellow students return for new year in new building

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama during President George W. Bush's eulogy...
Obama White House portrait to be unveiled at Sept. 7 event
A Ukrainian refugee gave birth in Colorado and her expenses were covered by the doctors.
Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free
An Amber Alert in Florida has been canceled. Officials said the 11-year-old girl was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled in Florida; 11-year-old found safe
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
After Biden’s COVID recovery, administration launches new booster push
Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, and the doctors cover all related medical expenses.
Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free