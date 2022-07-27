Thunderstorm chances this evening; pleasant sunshine will be the rule for the next several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have yet another great-looking, sun-filled, mild day ahead of us as cool air works its way into the region on the heels of the cold front that triggered thunderstorms in the area last night. We’ll have plenty of sunshine in the area today with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a westerly breeze that will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour at times. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and during the evening commute ahead of an approaching cold front, but severe weather isn’t expected at this point.

Thunderstorms will become slightly more widespread later in the evening until the front moves through the area around midnight. Skies will clear behind that later in the night with overnight low temperatures in the mid-50s.

Cool Canadian air will blow into the region on Thursday behind that cold front as we get a reinforcing shot of dry, crisp, September-like weather to round out the workweek. We’ll have occasional sunshine and fair weather cumulus clouds tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a northwest breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times.

Friday is looking sensational with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and a light northwest breeze.

The weekend will be slightly warmer in our area with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80s. It will be tranquil until Sunday evening and Sunday night when a few isolated thunderstorms may develop.

August will start on a warmer note as warm, humid air looks to build northward into the region. After a few morning showers move out of the area on Monday, the next round of showers and thunderstorms may hold off until next Friday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday with mid to upper 80s for high temperatures from Wednesday through the following weekend.

