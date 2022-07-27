Rochester Channel One Food Shelf receives grant from Open Your Heart Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless (OYH) has granted Channel One Food Shelf in Rochester with $2,254 to help improve access to fresh food.

Channel One Food Shelf serves children, adults, and families experiencing hunger in 14 counties in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

According to Open Your Heart Foundation, the funding will provide Channel One Food Shelf with two mobile beverage coolers to improve access for people living in the most food insecure neighborhoods in Rochester.

The Channel One Mobile Market will also remove transportation and accessibility barriers that keep low-income people from accessing nutritious, culturally-appropriate food.

Open Your Heart awards funds every three months and provides emergency support within days during a crisis. It supports programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach including food shelves, domestic violence shelters and homeless programs in small communities and sparsely served remote corners of the state.

More information about Open Your Heart, grantees or the grant application process can be found here.

Information about Channel One Food Shelf can be found here.

