New, diverse farmers market kicks off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Village Agriculture Cooperative has launched its first farmers market.

“We’re super excited,” said Chris Allen, the Village Farmers Market Manager.

The Village is a group of emerging farmers, many of whom are immigrants who plant and sell food from their home countries.

Allen said The Village farmers come from 22 different countries.

“They may live in an apartment. They don’t have any place to grow. So this is an opportunity to grow food for yourself. Food sovereignty but also the idea of thinking about yourself in a new way as an entrepreneur,” she said.

The market runs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until Oct. 11 at the Olmsted County History Center.

