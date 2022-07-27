Advertisement

More rain tonight; Drying out and warming up heading towards the weekend

Showers are expected once again tonight, mainly south of I-90
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The showers and storms that moved through last night brought a decent amount of rainfall to some spots across the area. Rainfall amounts range from around three-quarters of an inch down to less than a quarter in some areas.

Tuesday Night Rainfall Totals
Tuesday Night Rainfall Totals(KTTC)

The rain is not done, with the chance for some more stray storms tonight. Storms and clouds will clear out by early Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts tonight will be less than a quarter of an inch. Lows tonight will be in the mid-50s across the area.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Rochester has seen a surplus of rain for both this month and the year as a whole. Since the beginning of July, Rochester has gotten around five inches of rain. Since the beginning of 2022, Rochester has received almost 24 inches of rain.

Rochester Rainfall
Rochester Rainfall(KTTC)

Tomorrow is looking to be mostly sunny and comfortable with northwest winds between five and 15 miles per hour. High temperatures throughout the area will be in the mid to upper-70s.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Although we received rain last night and will receive some more tonight, the beginning of August is looking to be dry. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting dry conditions for the first two weeks of August.

Early August Precipitation Outlook
Early August Precipitation Outlook(KTTC)

The 70-degree temperatures that we’ve been experiencing this past week will end as we head into the weekend. Isolated showers and storms are expected late Sunday night. As the beginning of August rolls around, it’s looking to be drier and warmer with temperatures warming into the mid to upper-80s by the middle of next week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

