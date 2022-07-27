Advertisement

Mayo Blood Center calling for O- blood donations

Blood donation sticker
Blood donation sticker(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Center is putting out an urgent call for O- blood donors.

Officials with the blood center said due to breaks from school and work, vacations with family and friends and weather, people may donate less and less frequently, causing an emergent need for help with donations at this time.

Blood donations are used patients undergoing surgeries or treatment for medical problems, such as cancer, bleeding disorders, liver damage, burns and severe bacterial infections.

To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475.

Here’s where you can donate blood:

  • The Mayo Clinic Hilton Building
    Located on the main floor
    Open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saint Marys Campus
    Located at Joseph Building, main floor, Room M-86
    Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are you unsure of your blood type, the blood center will help you find out.

Officials said every time you donate blood you get a physical exam. Health workers check your blood pressure, heart rate and hemoglobin and then at your next donation you can find out your blood type. Blood center officials said you must be present to receive patient information.

