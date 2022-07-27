Advertisement

Maquoketa Caves State Park to reopen Thursday

The park has been closed since the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family back...
The park has been closed since the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family back on July 22nd.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use at 10:00 am. The campground will remain closed until further notice.

The park has been closed since the shooting deaths of three members of the Schmidt family back on July 22nd. That investigation is still underway

A temporary memorial site will be located at the Park entrance sign near the visitor center.

All campers with reservations through July 31st have already been refunded.

Anyone with questions can send an email to iowa.stateparks@dnr.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor
A tractor-trailer went off I-41 and struck an occupied house in Winnebago County on Tuesday.
8-month-old boy killed when tractor-trailer crashes into home off interstate in Wisconsin
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Zumbrota Ford
Zumbrota car dealer reacts to semiconductor bill
Fatal motorcycle crash
71-year-old man killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Food shelf
Rochester Channel One Food Shelf receives grant from Open Your Heart Foundation
Gov. Reynolds appoints new Iowa Supreme Court Justice
Longfellow students return for new year in new building
Longfellow students return for new year in new building
July Jefferson Award- clipped version
July Jefferson Award- clipped version