Longfellow students return for new year in new building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Longfellow Elementary students in Rochester return for a new year of learning Wednesday.

They will kick off the 2022-2023 year in a brand new and larger school building. It was built just a short distance from the former school.

In early June, students said goodbye to that building at a special Break the Bricks event.

Longfellow Elementary follows a 45/15 calendar. This means students go to school for 45 days and then get a three week break. Students also get at least six weeks off during the summer months.

The first bell rings at 9:10 a.m.

KTTC staff hope that all Longfellow Leopards have a great first day!

