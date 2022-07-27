Advertisement

Local organizations wins big grant for Parkinson’s program

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One local organization is celebrating a big grant for its work to improve the lives of individuals with Parkinson’s Disease.

ExercisABILITIES was awarded a $20,000 grant for its Living a Healthy Life with Parkinson’s Program last week.

ExercisABILITIES provides physical rehabilitation and adaptive health and fitness for individuals of all ages living with chronic conditions or physical conditions.

The Living a healthy life with Parkinson’s program offers weekly classes focused on helping individuals with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers live a happy and healthy life.

Individual doing exercises at ExercisABILITIES
Individual doing exercises at ExercisABILITIES(KTTC)

Part of that is helping patients manage their symptoms by working on nutrition, strength and balance to name a few.

“We are a non-profit here and we really want to focus on financial access to services,” ExercisABILITIES CEO and Founder Melanie Brennan said. “With this grant, this program will be free to participants. That’s so important because it can be really expensive to live with a chronic conditions and giving people the opportunity to access these services without financial burden is very important and we’re excited to be able to do that.”

Brennan said the grant is essential to make sure patients can access the programs they offer.

Brennan also mentioned that ExercisABILITIES previously won the same grant back in 2020 and the organization is excited to continue their work.

