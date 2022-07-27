Kasson movie theater closed after storm damage

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – A local movie theater in Kasson is closed after the storms Saturday night damaged its roof, ceiling and walls.

The Kasson State Theater had been replacing its roof when the material covering the roof was ripped off by the high winds, exposing the interior of the building to the rain.

Even though roofers had placed at least 600 pounds in buckets on top of the material to keep it down, it was no match for the storm.

The main damages are in the actual theater where water seeped through and damaged the ceiling and the walls. The owner says the entire ceiling will have to be replaced, and the theater will be closed for at least two or three months to make the repairs.

The State Theater is the only movie theater in Kasson.

“It’s sad to be closed. I took it pretty hard the first few days. Now I’m a lot more upbeat about it knowing that we’re going to be back. We’re not closed forever at all. We’re renovation, restoring, repairing. When we open, this will be a shiny gem at that point, and it’ll be super exciting,” Kasson State Theater owner Darin Steppl said.

Staff members are still waiting on their insurance to come in and assess the amount of the damages.

Until all the repairs are made, staff members are busy making renovations to other parts of the theater such as the bathrooms and the VIP movie rooms.

