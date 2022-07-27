Advertisement

Highway 57 construction enter next stage of project

The Highway 57 project enters the next phase of the project.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Highway 57 Reconstruction project has entered phase two.

The project started with blocking off first to seventh street north. Now, the city is extending the closed roads from first to eleventh street north.

Crews are working on repairing the roads and sidewalks. The city is also replacing its water main and sewer system.

The project is a collaboration between the city of Kasson and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MNDot is paying for the roads and sidewalks and the city is funding the water main and sewer system.

“This was the number one priority for the city. Our water and our sanitary sewer was in disrepair. We were not even able to maintain our sanitary sewer. We had a fair amount of water main breaks. We even had some lead water main services,” Kasson consulting engineer Brandon Theobald said.

City staff members say the project should wrap up this fall. The third and final phase of the project starts up next spring where downtown Kasson will be closed off to remove its stoplight and add two roundabouts.

