Head-on crash leaves Mason City man dead

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN Images)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City man is dead after a crash in Cerro Gordo County.

It happened at 11:10 p.m. Monday on 265th Street at Yarrow Avenue, about eight miles east of Mason City.

Fatal Crash Cerro Gordo County(KTTC)

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 58-year-old Charles City driver was eastbound on 265th Street when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound car head-on.

After the collision, the car driven by the Charles City man was hit by another oncoming vehicle. No word on his condition.

The driver of the westbound car, Stephen Miles, 41, of Mason City, died at the scene.

Two boys ages 16 and 17 who were in the car with Miles were taken to Mercy One, troopers said. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

