City, county officials compete in milking contest at Olmsted County Fair

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a day full of fun and competition at the Olmsted County Fair Tuesday.

One event in particular drew out some friendly competition, the milking contest in the Miracle of Birth Center.

Competing this year for the title of milking champion was Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Olmsted County Commissioner Mark Thein.

The milking contest is a friendly competition between the City of Rochester and Olmsted County which has been happening for more than a decade.

Each contestant had 30 seconds to milk the model cow named milkshake and whoever milked the most won.

Don’t worry, there isn’t any actual milk inside Milkshake, it’s just water that is changed out frequently.

Mayor Norton and Commissioner Thein
Mayor Norton and Commissioner Thein

This year Mayor Norton took home the victory by milking one and one-third cup beating Commissioner Thein who milked one and one-fourth cup.

“Well it was great fun,” Norton said. “This is a fun victory and the second time I’ve done this. I lost the first time. So today I was able to beat the county at the milking contest with our friend Milkshake back here.”

“I was maybe over confident,” Thein said. “I spent a lot of time on farms but not not milking plastic cows and I think that showed. So I was disappointed to come up this short.”

Thein said this was the first time he’s competed in the milking contest and intends to practice for next year.

The Olmsted County Fair runs through Sunday so if you or your child wants to give milking Milkshake at try, you can head on down to the Miracle of Birth Center.

