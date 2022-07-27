Advertisement

Caught on camera: Woman steals puppy from pet store

There are concerns the puppy won’t survive because she is so young and needs special care. (WPBF, SUSAN MINIX, CNN)
By WPBF Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WPBF) - A pet shop owner in Florida is asking the public to help identify a woman who stole a puppy from her store in a theft caught on surveillance video.

Susan Minix is the owner of West Kisses Pet Company, a pet store in Lake Worth. She got a call from her employees last Saturday that a 9-week-old Peketese, or Pekingese-Maltese mix, puppy was stolen from the store.

“I was crying. I was so upset. We really, really love our puppies,” Minix said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect going back and forth in the store’s playpen area for about 20 minutes before taking the puppy with her a little after 4 p.m.

“She was playing with the puppy here in this area, and she then was out of the area, was told by a staff person to put the puppy back in the playpen, which she didn’t. She put the puppy underneath her jacket and walked out the door,” Minix said.

Staff members are concerned the puppy won’t survive because she is so young and needs special care.

“If they don’t eat, if they get stressed out, which, of course, a situation like this is going to stress the dog out, then if they don’t eat, they can have hypoglycemia. They can actually go into shock and die from that,” Minix said.

The puppy has been microchipped, and animal control, as well as all veterinarians in a 15-mile radius, are aware of the situation.

“Please bring our baby back. It’s a baby dog, and it needs special care. We want to be able to take care of it. We want to know that it’s safe,” Minix said.

To prevent something like this happening again, Minix says she will be putting enclosed Plexiglas in the playpen area and having anyone who would like to look at the puppies show their driver’s license.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer went off I-41 and struck an occupied house in Winnebago County on Tuesday.
8-month-old boy killed when tractor-trailer crashes into home off interstate in Wisconsin
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Fatal motorcycle crash
71-year-old man killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash
Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic named best hospital in America by U.S. News & World Report

Latest News

Longfellow Elementary students and staff are starting a new year in a new building
Longfellow students return for new year in new building
Police say the 15-year-old suspect, Darin McNair, was holding a gun during a robbery attempt on...
Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim
Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a...
Teen suspect dies in attempted robbery aboard train
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Firefighters make progress against Calif. wildfire near Yosemite
State Senate leaders have proposed a ban on all abortions with exceptions for rape, incest and...
Indiana Senate Committee advances abortion bill after debate