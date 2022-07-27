Advertisement

Businesses react to near-completion of Elton Hills bridge project

Elton HIlls Bridge construction
Elton HIlls Bridge construction(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye and Caitlin Alexander
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many nearby businesses are relieved that a three-year road construction project in northwest Rochester is almost finished.

Businesses KTTC spoke with said road closures during construction impacted the amount of patrons that visited.

“A lot of people get in here, and they tell me, ‘Hey, I was going to come here, I couldn’t find it,’ and they call me, and I have to re-route them and tell them how to get here,” said Med City Coin & Bullion Owner Mike DeMarino. “I’m looking forward to it being open it will all be better.”

The previous bridge had one lane for traffic on both sides of the bridge.

The newly-constructed version of the bridge will have two travel lanes in each direction and a seven-foot raised sidewalk for pedestrians.

“It’s nice that people can have a little bit easier access to come in and see us and book some travel,” said Ed-Ventures Inc. Owner Shannon Larsen.

One business told KTTC the construction actually helped bring people into its location instead of going around the construction to somewhere else.

The City of Rochester said the Elton Hills Drive bridge is expected to open on Aug. 8th.

