8-month-old boy killed when tractor-trailer crashes into home off interstate in Wisconsin

Investigators say the semi went off the interstate and across a frontage road.
By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VINLAND, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - An 8-month-old boy was killed when a tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Winnebago County on Monday.

“Tragically, one occupant inside the home died at the scene of the crash, an 8-month-old baby boy,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The boy’s name was not released.

“Please keep your thoughts with the family and friends of everyone involved,” the sheriff’s office said.

At about 6:03 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a semi traveling south on I-41 had veered off the interstate through a fence line. The semi crossed a frontage road and hit an occupied house just north of Oshkosh.

The driver of the semi was identified as a 63-year-old man. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A portion of the road was closed for over 10 hours.

Officials did not say what caused the driver to veer off the road.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Neenah Police Department, Menasha Police Department, Town of Vinland Fire Department, Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar Air Medical, Wisconsin Public Service, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, Winnebago County Highway Department, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

