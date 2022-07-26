Advertisement

Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while others are saying no. A survey indicates a partisan divide.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More parents are choosing not to have their young children vaccinated for COVID-19.

Tuesday, a Kaiser Family Foundation study revealed that 43% of U.S. parents of children younger than 5 say they will not get their child vaccinated.

That’s the highest percentage in the year the survey has been asking the question.

Researchers also found only 17% of parents of children between 6 months and 5 years old said their child has been vaccinated or will be as soon as possible.

Parents’ responses correlated with partisanship.

According to the survey, 21% of Democrat-leaning parents said they wouldn’t vaccinate their young child, compared with 64% of Republican-leaning parents.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccinations in children as young as 6 months in mid-June.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Rochester
Rochester church cancels services after tree falls on building
Generic Image
Olmsted County Fair returns to Rochester
Police lights
Owatonna woman killed in ATV accident in Houston County
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic researchers discover genetic variations that might sway course of COVID-19
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through

Latest News

A crime scene response vehicle arrives at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022.
Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at officer
Two teenage boys in New York are facing charges of assaulting an officer after a violent...
CAUGHT ON CAM: 2 teens jump officers at subway station
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
Elton Hills Bridge construction
Elton Hills Drive Bridge set to reopen in August
A four-time Olympian survived a plane crash in Michigan along with family members and their...
4-time Olympian survives plane crash with family and their puppy: ‘It is a miracle’