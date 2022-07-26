Shooting in Mason City, one person jailed

Advertisement

By Ashley Walker
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person is in jail after a shooting in Mason City on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 94th St. SE and S Massachusetts Ave.

Police say two vehicles were involved in an altercation that happened while driving prior to the shooting.

Officers also say they found a long gun inside one of the cars.

Police later served a search warrant at a home after everyone involved was located and identified.

During the search, they found a hand gun.

Dave Obregon, 39-year-old, of Mason City is facing multiple charges.

Authorities continue to investigate and other charges could come later in the case.

