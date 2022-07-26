Advertisement

Recap of the severe weather event on July 23rd, 2022

Confirmed tornado in Houston County
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A strong MSC (Mescale Convective System) impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. Several tornado warnings and a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service that afternoon.

HOUSTON COUNTY TORNADO:

Houston County Tornado
Houston County Tornado(KTTC)

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado just north of south of Money Creek in Houston County. The max wind speed was around 81 mph with a path length of 4.45 miles. The duration was estimated to be around 5 minutes.

PEAK WIND REPORTS:

Severe wind speeds
Severe wind speeds(KTTC)

Wind speeds were also strong across the area. Wind gusts reached near 50-70 mph in some communities.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS:

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

RST set a daily rainfall record with 3.09″ of rainfall. Lansing in Mower County was the highest report we received with rainfall reaching near 5.50″ or rain.

