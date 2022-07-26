Recap of the severe weather event on July 23rd, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A strong MSC (Mescale Convective System) impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. Several tornado warnings and a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service that afternoon.

HOUSTON COUNTY TORNADO:

Houston County Tornado (KTTC)

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado just north of south of Money Creek in Houston County. The max wind speed was around 81 mph with a path length of 4.45 miles. The duration was estimated to be around 5 minutes.

PEAK WIND REPORTS:

Severe wind speeds (KTTC)

Wind speeds were also strong across the area. Wind gusts reached near 50-70 mph in some communities.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS:

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

RST set a daily rainfall record with 3.09″ of rainfall. Lansing in Mower County was the highest report we received with rainfall reaching near 5.50″ or rain.

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.