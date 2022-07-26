Advertisement

NAACP and Mayo Clinic host youth career fair

By KaMaria Braye
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester NAACP and Mayo Clinic hosted its RISE for Youth Program Career Fair on Monday.

More than a hundred students were invited to participate in the career fair.

Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, IBM, and the Rochester Diversity Council were among some of the organizations that students could learn about.

KTTC News also had a booth where students could test out their reporting skills with a teleprompter reading.

RISE for Youth is a four-week-long program for high school and post-secondary students.

The purpose of the program is to help Black and underrepresented students work toward their career goals.

“One of the main points is that connecting with people will really get you far in life. And don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone just a little bit. And go that extra mile and push yourself,” Mowha Altaye, a John Marshall High School student.

“I’ve created a support system that will back me that understands my experiences that understand what I’ve kind of gone through and they know how to best support me for the future so I think it’s really great,” Alizeh Rizvi, a Mayo High School Student.

