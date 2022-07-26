Advertisement

Miracle Field holds ribbon cutting in Rochester

Rochester, Minn.
Rochester, Minn.(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Miracle Field in Rochester held its ribbon cutting Monday to pay tribute to all its sponsors. Miracle Field has raised close to the $200,000 goal put in place earlier this year.

The field was resurfaced, so people of all abilities are able to play baseball.

There was a big showing Monday night. You can see more from the ribbon-cutting in the attached video. Find more details about the field here.

Previous Stories:

Rochester handicapped-accessible baseball field needs community help ahead of season

Miracle League will start season thanks to community support

