Miracle Field holds ribbon cutting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Miracle Field in Rochester held its ribbon cutting Monday to pay tribute to all its sponsors. Miracle Field has raised close to the $200,000 goal put in place earlier this year.

The field was resurfaced, so people of all abilities are able to play baseball.

There was a big showing Monday night. You can see more from the ribbon-cutting in the attached video. Find more details about the field here.

