Mild weather continues with some midweek rain chances; Much warmer for next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild weather spell continues today with the prospect of more high temperatures in the 70s and at least some sunshine in the area. Expect occasional sunshine clouds with a slight southwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

We'll have sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening. (KTTC)

We'll have temps in the 70s this afternoon and then low in the low 60s tonight. (KTTC)

A few showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening as a cold front moves through the area. At this point, it looks like none of those storms will become severe and rainfall won’t be extremely heavy. Still, a quick quarter to half-inch of rainfall will be possible through midnight when the showers will taper off and the cold front pushes through the area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 60s with light west winds.

We'll have showers and some thunderstorms in the area from 6:00 PM to midnight. (KTTC)

Wednesday is looking a little sunnier by comparison, but temperatures will still be rather mild and just shy of the seasonably warm 80s we typically experience this time of year. We’ll have high temperatures in the upper 70s with a westerly breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible after 5:00 PM as yet another weak cold front moves into the area.

We'll have rain chances late in the day Tuesday and Wednesday and then again on Sunday. (KTTC)

High pressure will settle into the region from the northwest to wrap up the work week and we’ll enjoy some beautiful weather on Thursday and Friday that will feature abundant sunshine, low humidity levels in the air, and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

Dew point temps will be in the comfortable 50s for much of the week before climbing over the weekend as warmer, more humid air returns to the region. (KTTC)

Warmer air will slowly begin to trickle in over the weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies Saturday and for most of Sunday and high temperatures will be in the slightly more seasonable low 80s. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday and Sunday night.

We'll have high temps in the 70s this week with low 80s over the weekend and then mid and upper 80s next week. (KTTC)

Next week is looking bright and much warmer with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and the lone rain chance looks to be Tuesday when a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

