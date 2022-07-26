Mayo Clinic shares benefits of umbilical cord blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is doing more research on newborn umbilical cord blood.

While the blood from the cord was once considered a waste product, researchers now know it contains stem cells. These cells can be used for cord blood transplants, including for specific genetic conditions and some cancers.

Using umbilical cord blood is not new, but the research into its uses continues to grow. Mayo Clinic also says moms are choosing to wait to clamp the cord as well, letting the baby get more of the cord blood.

“Now everybody realizes that cord blood, if you give your baby as a full term 67 percent or your premature baby 50 percent, premature babies are more likely to get stomach infections that are life threatening, need surgery or brain bleeds,” Mayo Clinic Neonatologist Dr. Dennis Costakos said. “The key is delay the clamping, slow down. There’s no reason to hurry.”

If a family decides to donate cord blood, your health care team will plan to collect the cord blood at the time of delivery. After the child is born, the umbilical cord is clamped.

Mayo Clinic and other researchers are continuing to study cord blood to fully understand its potential uses.

