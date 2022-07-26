Mayo Clinic: Researchers pinpoint genetic variations that might sway course of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Your DNA may determine how sick you get from Covid-19. Mayo Clinic researchers say they’ve found a genetic link to why some people get more sick from Covid-19 than others.

Scientists studied DNA sequence data from around the world and have identified mutations in two human proteins that might sway the virus responsible for COVID-19. The study reveals that variants in genes can lead to an increase or decrease in protein expression. An increase in protein expression might result in elevated COVID-19 susceptibility and severity. A decrease might have a protective effect against the virus.

“COVID-19 is a master of frequency in changing the sequences of its genes, but that only tells half of the story. Our findings suggest that the virus’s interaction with proteins encoded by the human genome may also be a contributor to a person’s disease outcome,” says Lingxin Zhang, Ph.D., the lead author of the study and a researcher in the Pharmacogenomics Program of the Center for Individualized Medicine.

Researchers studied the DNA sequencing data of nearly 71,000 people worldwide, including nearly 30,000 racial and ethnic minorities. The study findings are published in Human Molecular Genetics.

