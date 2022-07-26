Advertisement

Mayo Clinic named best hospital in America by U.S. News & World Report

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic has been named the best hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the publication is known as a global authority when it comes to grading hospitals. It’s been evaluating them for 33 years.

Researchers evaluate how hospitals perform in more than 30 medical and surgical services. They look at factors like survival rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital helps patient get back home.

More than 4,000 hospitals across the country were evaluated and in virtually every specialty, Mayo Clinic ranked in the top 10%.

“The top 50 are basically the top 1% of all hospitals in each specialty,” Chief of Health Analysis and U.S. News Managing Editor Ben Harder said. “We look at cancer, we look at cardiovascular disease, we look at orthopedics. In virtually every single specialty, Mayo Clinic ranked in the top ten in the country. So, it’s not just the top 1%. It’s the echelon of the top 1%. Which means is that essentially every service that we evaluate and we are able to help patients make a decision, Mayo Clinic performed very well.”

Coming in behind Mayo Clinic were Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and NYU Langone.

Click here for the full report.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Rochester
Rochester church cancels services after tree falls on building
Generic Image
Olmsted County Fair returns to Rochester
Police lights
Owatonna woman killed in ATV accident in Houston County
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic researchers discover genetic variations that might sway course of COVID-19
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through

Latest News

Shooting in Mason City, one person jailed
Rochester, Minn.
Miracle Field holds ribbon cutting in Rochester
Watlow
Watlow Electronic Co. weighs in on Chips Act
Rochester
Gas price changes by region explained