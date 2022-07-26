Man shot dead in North Minneapolis
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was found shot dead in North Minneapolis on Monday morning.
Police identified him as a man in his thirties with a gunshot wound, sitting in the front passenger seat of an SUV.
A 911 caller says they saw a man in a hoodie walking away form the scene, just after the shooting.
There is no word on the suspect and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.