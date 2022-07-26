Advertisement

Man shot dead in North Minneapolis

By Ashley Walker
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was found shot dead in North Minneapolis on Monday morning.

Police identified him as a man in his thirties with a gunshot wound, sitting in the front passenger seat of an SUV.

A 911 caller says they saw a man in a hoodie walking away form the scene, just after the shooting.

There is no word on the suspect and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

