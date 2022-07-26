July Jefferson Award - Haley Bice

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – When you walk through “Rochester’s Art District” or Slatterly Park, you can’t miss the sculptures in the park or in the front yards of houses. There are 18 in total.

Each year, on the third Saturday of May, a new sculpture is unveiled and “Art on the Ave” is held in the neighborhood. Vendors and artists come in to show case their work and help give exposure to the local arts.

While the event started as a neighborhood tradition, it eventually formed into its own non-profit. That’s where Haley Bice comes in. She’s in charge of lining up vendors for the event.

“I hooked on to the vendor coordination aspect really quickly because I am so passionate about those other artists and promoting local artists,” Bice said. “So, it’s not just about the sculptures themselves it’s about supporting Rochester artists as a whole.”

Bice started on the board while she wasn’t a resident of the neighborhood. With multiple degrees in art, it’s something she is passionate about and the sense of community even helped her move into the neighborhood.

“One of the reasons I moved into Slatterly Park was the community and neighborhood that welcomed me in before I even moved in here,” Bice said.

The event is held on the third Saturday in May each year. For more information on Art on the Ave, click here.

