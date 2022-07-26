Scattered showers tonight; Warming up next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Scattered showers and storms are expected tonight into the early morning hours of Wednesday due to a cold front that will move through the area tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s throughout the area and the rain will gradually move east as the night goes on.

Rain Timing Tonight (KTTC)

Some more showers are expected tomorrow night, with rain totals for the next 48 hours in most areas up to a quarter inch. Some areas, mainly to the southwest may see rainfall amounts up to a half inch.

48-Hour Rainfalls (KTTC)

Tomorrow is going to be a nice day once again with temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. Dewpoint temperatures continue to be in the upper-50s and low-60s helping it to feel more pleasant outside with respect to the humidity. Stray showers tomorrow evening and tomorrow night are possible as well.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures for the remainder of this week will stay in the mid to upper-70s. Heading into the weekend and the beginning of next week, temperatures will warm back into the 80s with the chance for isolated showers on Sunday afternoon continuing into early Monday morning.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

