Gas price changes by region explained

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The cheapest gas in Rochester Monday was $4.16 per gallon for regular, but that price is still quite high when compared with smaller towns.

“Whenever we’re passing through any kind of small town or anything, it always seems to be a little bit less,” Tyler said.

That seems to be true outside of Minnesota as well. Two travelers in Rochester returning from a vacation in Chicago noticed the same.

“Especially when we were in the city, when we were in Chicago, it was $5.80 per gallon,” Caleb said.

In Rochester, the cheapest gas anywhere is $4.16 per gallon, but just 20 minutes outside in Elgin, the price drops to $3.97 per gallon. Closer to the river, gas is only $3.89 per gallon in places like Wabasha and Kellogg.

So, why the differences from small places to big ones?

“I don’t really have much of an explanation,” Caleb said.

“I’m not really sure, but it’s really hard on a lot of people,” Tyler said.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, gas prices vary from place to place due to taxes, but they also mentioned distance from gas supply, supply disruptions and retail competition and operating costs.

Per the National Association of Convenience stores website, they say retail competition is an important method for setting gas prices. Areas where more foot traffic is expected may raise their prices, and vice versa.

