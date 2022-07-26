Elton Hills Drive Bridge set to reopen in August

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction on the Elton Hills Drive Bridge project is nearing completion, and the bridge is expected to reopen to the traveling public the week of August 8, 2022.

According to Rochester Public Works, the new Elton Hills Drive Bridge has two travel lanes in each direction and enhanced pedestrian facilities across the bridge including seven-foot wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.

The lane restrictions for the project have been in place the past three years and will be removed when the bridge reopens.

“We want to express our gratitude for the community’s patience and understanding while this important travel corridor was affected over the past several years,” City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said. “Safety is a top priority and this bridge can now safely support all travel lanes and better serves those crossing the bridge by foot or bike. We look forward to the opening and, again, thank the traveling public for their patience.”

The previous Elton Hills Drive Bridge had structural issues that progressed to the point where action was required. Cost estimates for repairs, as well as the age of the bridge deemed replacement of the bridge as the most economical approach. The old bridge was demolished and a new bridge was built in its place.

The cost to reconstruct the bridge was $5,003,712. 26.

Rochester received Federal funding in the amount of $1,610,000 and a Local Bridge Replacement Program (LBRP) grant in the amount of $1,000,000. The remainder of the project was funded with Municipal State Aid and local utility funds.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.