Advertisement

Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

The White House said President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” (Source: CNN/POOL/WDIV/TWITTER/@POTUS/WDIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a new note that Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden’s fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

“The moment that he turns negative, he’ll return to work,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during Monday’s briefing at the White House.

Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Rochester
Rochester church cancels services after tree falls on building
Generic Image
Olmsted County Fair returns to Rochester
Police lights
Owatonna woman killed in ATV accident in Houston County
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic researchers discover genetic variations that might sway course of COVID-19
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through

Latest News

A crime scene response vehicle arrives at Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Monday, July 25, 2022.
Police: Woman who opened fire at Dallas airport shot at officer
Two teenage boys in New York are facing charges of assaulting an officer after a violent...
CAUGHT ON CAM: 2 teens jump officers at subway station
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
Elton Hills Bridge construction
Elton Hills Drive Bridge set to reopen in August
A four-time Olympian survived a plane crash in Michigan along with family members and their...
4-time Olympian survives plane crash with family and their puppy: ‘It is a miracle’