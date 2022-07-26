Advertisement

Authorities investigating shooting in Janesville

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Janesville Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting reportedly took place near the intersection of Main Street and Mill Street.

Early reports indicate one victim was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester to be treated for their injuries. The current condition of the victim or the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Law enforcement agencies investigate a shooting near Main Street in Janesville, Minn., Tuesday,...
Law enforcement agencies investigate a shooting near Main Street in Janesville, Minn., Tuesday, July 26, 2022.(KEYC/Jared Dean)

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a shooting had taken place, but did not comment further. They anticipate releasing more information later this evening.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

