71-year-old man killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A 71-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in Freeborn County.

According to Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), it was notified of a motorcycle crash at 145 St & 890 Ave, approximately 4 miles east of Myrtle, at 6:09 p.m. The caller said he believed the driver was already dead.

London first responders were the first to arrive on scene and they confirmed that the male driver was dead.

The motorcycle, a 1993 black Honda, was driven by Larry Helgeson of Rose Creek, Minnesota. He was the only person on the motorcycle.

Helgeson was eastbound on 145 St approaching the curve to go south on 890 Ave.

FCSO said it appears he was going too fast for the curve and hit the brakes hard before entering the curve. Then the motorcycle crossed over the westbound lane and followed the curve until it hit the east shoulder, flipped and then he was ejected.

The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the curve to 890 Ave. and Helgeson was found just east of the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained major head trauma.

Assisting agencies were London First Responders and MCHS.

The crash is still under investigation by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

