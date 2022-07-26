Advertisement

71-year-old man killed in Freeborn County motorcycle crash

Fatal motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash(Allison Baker)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A 71-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in Freeborn County.

According to Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), it was notified of a motorcycle crash at 145 St & 890 Ave, approximately 4 miles east of Myrtle, at 6:09 p.m. The caller said he believed the driver was already dead.

London first responders were the first to arrive on scene and they confirmed that the male driver was dead.

The motorcycle, a 1993 black Honda, was driven by Larry Helgeson of Rose Creek, Minnesota. He was the only person on the motorcycle.

Helgeson was eastbound on 145 St approaching the curve to go south on 890 Ave.

Map of accident
Map of accident(KTTC)

FCSO said it appears he was going too fast for the curve and hit the brakes hard before entering the curve. Then the motorcycle crossed over the westbound lane and followed the curve until it hit the east shoulder, flipped and then he was ejected.

The motorcycle came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the curve to 890 Ave. and Helgeson was found just east of the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained major head trauma.

Assisting agencies were London First Responders and MCHS.

The crash is still under investigation by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SW Rochester
Rochester church cancels services after tree falls on building
Generic Image
Olmsted County Fair returns to Rochester
Police lights
Owatonna woman killed in ATV accident in Houston County
(Source: MGN)
Mayo Clinic researchers discover genetic variations that might sway course of COVID-19
Tree down in southeast Rochester
Damage across southeast Minnesota as storms roll through

Latest News

Elton Hills Bridge construction
Elton Hills Drive Bridge set to reopen in August
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
KTTC News Now
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
prison bars
Mason City man sentenced to 30 years for drug conspiracy and armed robbery