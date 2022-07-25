Virtual tutor group hosts pool party for volunteers, students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Usually, they are at-home tutors. Sunday, however, volunteer group Living Room Tutors hosted a pool party at Soldiers Field Pool.

“Our service is free tutoring, but we do it completely virtually,” said Founder Jinglin Li.

The group has grown to now having over 300 students. It was originally created to give students the tutoring attention they needed during the pandemic at no cost.

“A lot of tutors and tutees, they’ve been meeting over this past school year, but they haven’t had a chance to maybe meet in person, and that’s what we hope to do today,” Li said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.