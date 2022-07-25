Various Rochester bike trails closed for fog sealing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Works Street Maintenance will be fog sealing various recreational trails as part of the annual recreational trail maintenance program this week.

According to Rochester Public Works, this work will occur between July 25-29, 2022, weather permitting.

Below are the general areas affected:

W Circle Dr NW – east side from 19 St NW to Valley High

Valley High Dr NW – W Circle Dr NW to 7 St NW

Salem Rd SW – east side from Bamber Valley Rd SW (CR8) to Cox Croft Cir SW

18 Ave SW – west side from 31 St SW to 40 St SW

Hart Farms & Fieldstone Developments – neighborhood paths

48 St SW – south side from Scenic Dr SW to Commercial Dr SW

Scenic Oaks – neighborhood paths

11 Ave SW – east side 48 St SW to Southern Ridge Dr SW including Southern Woods Park

South Pointe Park

Smetka Park

A map of specific trail locations can be found here.

The fog seal operation involves spraying a hot tar emulsion on the trail surface. This re-seals the bituminous pavement and extends the life of the trail.

The noted trails will be closed off with caution tape and fresh oil signs. Once the oil dries (approximately 2 hours), the trails will be re-opened.

The timing for completion of this work is weather dependent.

Take an alternate route or utilize the grass alongside the trails during this time.

