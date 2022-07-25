A sunny, mild Monday; comfortable weather continues throughout the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re kicking off the final week of July today with a taste of early September weather in the air. High pressure from Canada has ushered in some crisp, mild, tranquil weather for the entire Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for most of the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light southwest breeze.

We'll have mostly sunny conditions today with light winds and low humidity. High temps will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

We'll have high temps in the mid-70s today. Evening temps will be in the low 70s with low 60s overnight tonight. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken tonight with a slight chance of spotty rain showers developing after midnight and overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s. A storm system from the west will bring a few sparse rain showers to the area on Tuesday morning before more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. We’ll have enough sunshine between those showers to warm temperatures into the upper 70s and southwest winds will occasionally reach 15 miles per hour as they work to pull in slightly more humidity.

There will be a chance for isolated showers early Tuesday with scattered showers and some evening thunderstorms possible as a cold front approaches the area. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be a bit breezy at times behind Tuesday’s cold front with abundant sunshine and less humidity in the air. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with west winds occasionally gusting beyond 20 miles per hour.

After a couple of bright and very pleasant days Thursday and Friday that will feature high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, we’ll have warm sunshine and high temperatures in the seasonably warm low 80s this weekend.

The lone rain chance this week will be on Tuesday. Expect high temps in the70s through Friday. (KTTC)

If you’re missing typical late summer heat and humidity, fear not, there will be some bright, warm, and humid days in the upcoming week. We’ll spend the first full week of August in the low to mid-80s with mostly sunny conditions.

High temps will be in the 70s this week with seasonably warm 80s returning this weekend and for all of next week. (KTTC)

Rainfall totals exceeded 4 inches in much of the area. Rochester registered 3.09 inches, a record for Saturday. (KTTC)

After a record 3.09 inches of rain fell in Rochester, there is a surplus in rainfall this month and for the year overall. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.